Arthur M. Blank Foundation donates $17M for Atlanta Beltline expansion

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Tuesday announced that the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is donating $17.5 million to the development of the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry.
The donation will help connect the park to the BeltLine, the former railway corridor encircling the city's core that is being developed as a multi-use trail.
Bottoms said the donation was the largest in the BeltlLine's history.
Arthur M. Blank is a local businessman who co-founded Home Depot and owns the Atlanta Falcons football team and the Atlanta United soccer team.
Bottoms also announced that the BeltLine's 4.5 mile Southside Trail was opening on an interim basis.
The temporary gravel path will connect the Eastside and Westside trails and provide access to the BeltLine from 11 different streets.
The City of Atlanta purchased the tract for $26 million last year.
This article was written by Stephen Deere with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
