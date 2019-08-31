Armed robbers, phone snatchers targeting Georgia Tech students, police say

ATLANTA - Armed robbers and phone snatchers are targeting Georgia Tech students.
Three students have been robbed in a little over a week, police say.
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson found out it has the campus staying extra cautious.
“I haven’t really been having my phone out as often just because this is generally an area where the robberies like to happen,” one student said.
