Argument turns into gunfire in Atlanta, 2 men injured

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an apparent shootout that injured two men.

On Saturday at approximately 2:44 a.m., officers responded to 1789 Cheshire Bridge Road NE to reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 31-year-old man who was shot in his right arm, his back, and his head.

Police said he was not alert or conscious but was breathing.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after that, officers received a call about a 23-year-old man who had taken himself to Emory University Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

That man was shot in both of his legs.

Police determined that the two men were involved in an argument with each other that escalated to gunfire.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Response Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group