Argument sparks stabbing in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was stabbed when an argument turned physical Sunday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Around 4:40 a.m., APD was called to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta regarding a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound.

The investigation revealed that the man got into an argument with a known woman, and the argument turned physical. Officials said the man was the aggressor in the incident.

The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

