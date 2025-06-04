APD seeks info on shooting around Tift Avenue park

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they need the public’s help to find the people responsible for opening fire around a public park.

Several witnesses said an argument between a group at 877 Tift Ave. SW on May 26 escalated into gunfire, police said.

Tift Avenue Two suspects are being sought in connection with a recent gun battle, Atlanta PD said. (Atlanta PD)

The location listed in the police report is at Adair Park II.

A basketball court and a ball field can be seen in the imagery released by Atlanta PD.

In one video, the suspects can be seen appearing to open fire near a ball field as an adult grabs a child and gets out of the apparent line of fire.

The suspects left the scene in two vehicles after the shooting, police said.

Police responded to the scene at 6:43 p.m. and found no injuries at the shooting scene. However, the gunfire caused some property damage.

One suspect is described as a man carrying a case of water and wearing a red and black shirt with black shorts and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as wearing a white tank top with black shorts and black shoes.

Atlanta PD says anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, police said.

Channel 2 has reached out to Atlanta PD for more information.

