APD: Scooter riders asked to borrow Ga. Tech’s student’s phone. Then they robbed him at gunpoint

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for two men accused of stealing a Georgia Tech student’s phone at gunpoint after they asked to use it for directions.

On Oct. 23 at around 5:20 p.m., officers met with the student who said he was walking down West Peachtree St. from his student housing when two suspects riding scooters approached him.

One of the suspects asked to use the student’s phone for directions and the student allowed him to do so.

At that point, the suspects refused to give the student his phone back. The student tried to take it back before one of the suspects pointed a gun at him.

The suspects then sped away westbound down Spring Street, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate this theft.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

