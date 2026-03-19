APD saves victim, then tracks down suspect in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say officers not only helped save a shooting victim but also quickly tracked down and arrested the suspected gunman moments later.

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Atlanta police responded on March 14 to a shooting in the 1600 block of Harbin Road SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Officers immediately applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding and provided emergency care until Grady EMS arrived. The victim was then taken to the hospital.

Following the initial response, investigators identified a suspect and the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. That information was shared with APD’s Auto Crimes Enforcement (ACE) Unit.

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While canvassing the area, officers spotted the suspect, identified as Jorge L. Garcia, driving a white Toyota Tacoma on Fairburn Road SW. Police say Garcia matched the description provided by investigators.

Officers conducted a coordinated high-risk felony traffic stop. Garcia complied with commands and was then arrested

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found a gun cartridge.

Garcia is charged with aggravated assault and weapons law violations. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

WARNING: The video may be disturbing for some.

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