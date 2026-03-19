Relief at the pump: Senate passes gas tax suspension, heads to governor’s desk

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate approved the gas tax suspension to bring relief at the pump for Georgia drivers. The measure now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

If the governor signs it, the gas tax suspension will last for 60 days.

AAA currently lists the average gas price in Georgia at $3.76, just below the national average of $3.88.

The state gas tax is around 33 cents for an unleaded gallon of gas and 37 cents. Lawmakers say the suspension should allow drivers to save $5 or $6 when they fill up at the pump.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The governor has suspended the gas tax at least three times before with executive orders instead of measures through the General Assembly.

The longest stretch ran from March 2022 to January 2023 when prices topped $4 a gallon. He did it again from Sept. to Nov. 2023 citing inflation concerns. In Oct. 2024, he suspended it for two weeks after Hurricane Helene.

Kemp has said while the state has used a suspension of the gas tax “very effectively in the past,” it had been “targeted and strategic.”

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group