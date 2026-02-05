APD asks for help identifying woman in 2023 assault case

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say was involved in an assault more than a year ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Atlanta Police Department released images this week of an unknown female connected to an incident that happened on August 5, 2023.

Investigators say the woman is believed to be in her 20s and may be Hispanic. Police also noted she appears to have a tattoo on her lower back.

No additional details about the assault have been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the case is asked to contact Investigator Ronald Stoddard at rcstoddard@atlantaga.gov or 404-275-9151.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA.

Tipsters do not have to provide their name and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group