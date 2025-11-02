AP Top 25: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech rank ahead of first College Football Playoff rankings

ATLANTA — Georgia pulled out another close win over its rival, Florida. Georgia Tech lost its first game of the season, one of three top 10 teams to lose on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fans can expect some shuffle in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. It’s the last AP rankings before the College Football Playoff Committee unveils its first rankings on Tuesday night.

Here’s this week’s top 25.

AP Top 25 college football poll ranking

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Oregon Ole Miss BYU Texas Tech Notre Dame Oklahoma Virginia Texas Louisville Vanderbilt Georgia Tech Utah Miami (Fla.) Missouri USC Michigan Memphis Tennessee Washington Cincinnati

TRENDING STORIES:

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Ole Miss Oregon BYU Texas Tech Oklahoma Notre Dame Texas Vanderbilt Virginia Louisville Georgia Tech Miami (Fla.) Michigan Missouri Utah USC Memphis Washington Iowa Tennessee

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2 is your home for all things SEC football. Join Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein, Alison Mastrangelo and our GameDay insiders for SEC GameDay every Saturday night this fall.

©2025 Cox Media Group