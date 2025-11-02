Atlanta

AP Top 25: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech rank ahead of first College Football Playoff rankings

By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Georgia pulled out another close win over its rival, Florida. Georgia Tech lost its first game of the season, one of three top 10 teams to lose on Saturday.

Fans can expect some shuffle in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. It’s the last AP rankings before the College Football Playoff Committee unveils its first rankings on Tuesday night.

Here’s this week’s top 25.

AP Top 25 college football poll ranking

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Ole Miss
  8. BYU
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Virginia
  13. Texas
  14. Louisville
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Utah
  18. Miami (Fla.)
  19. Missouri
  20. USC
  21. Michigan
  22. Memphis
  23. Tennessee
  24. Washington
  25. Cincinnati

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. BYU
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Texas
  13. Vanderbilt
  14. Virginia
  15. Louisville
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Miami (Fla.)
  18. Michigan
  19. Missouri
  20. Utah
  21. USC
  22. Memphis
  23. Washington
  24. Iowa
  25. Tennessee

