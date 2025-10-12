AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — Georgia rallied to beat Auburn and Georgia Tech moved to a 6-0 start for the first time since 2011.

Where will the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets rank for Week 8?

Here’s the top 25.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

Ohio State Miami (Fla.) Indiana Texas A&M Ole Miss Alabama Texas Tech Oregon Georgia LSU Tennessee Georgia Tech Notre Dame Oklahoma BYU Missouri Vanderbilt Virginia South Florida USC Texas Memphis Utah Cincinnati Nebraska

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

Miami (Fla.) Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Ole Miss Alabama Texas Tech Oregon Georgia Tennessee LSU Georgia Tech BYU Oklahoma Notre Dame Virginia Vanderbilt Texas Memphis Missouri South Florida Cincinnati USC Nebraska Utah

