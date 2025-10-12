Atlanta

AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff
Miami Florida St Football Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) waves the team flag after defating Florida State in a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley) (Colin Hackley/AP)
By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia rallied to beat Auburn and Georgia Tech moved to a 6-0 start for the first time since 2011.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Where will the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets rank for Week 8?

Here’s the top 25.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

  1. Ohio State
  2. Miami (Fla.)
  3. Indiana
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Alabama
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Oregon
  9. Georgia
  10. LSU
  11. Tennessee
  12. Georgia Tech
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Oklahoma
  15. BYU
  16. Missouri
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Virginia
  19. South Florida
  20. USC
  21. Texas
  22. Memphis
  23. Utah
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Nebraska

TRENDING STORIES:

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Miami (Fla.)
  2. Ohio State
  3. Indiana
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Alabama
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Oregon
  9. Georgia
  10. Tennessee
  11. LSU
  12. Georgia Tech
  13. BYU
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Virginia
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Texas
  19. Memphis
  20. Missouri
  21. South Florida
  22. Cincinnati
  23. USC
  24. Nebraska
  25. Utah

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2 is your home for all things SEC football. Join Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein, Alison Mastrangelo and our GameDay insiders for SEC GameDay every Saturday night this fall.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read