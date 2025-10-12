AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — Georgia rallied to beat Auburn and Georgia Tech moved to a 6-0 start for the first time since 2011.
Where will the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets rank for Week 8?
Here’s the top 25.
AP Top 25 college football poll rankings
- Ohio State
- Miami (Fla.)
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Georgia
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- Virginia
- South Florida
- USC
- Texas
- Memphis
- Utah
- Cincinnati
- Nebraska
The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
- Miami (Fla.)
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Georgia Tech
- BYU
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Virginia
- Vanderbilt
- Texas
- Memphis
- Missouri
- South Florida
- Cincinnati
- USC
- Nebraska
- Utah
