AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech improved its undefeated record to 8-0 with a win over Syracuse. Georgia used a bye week to start preparing for the annual Florida rivalry game.

How does that reflect this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll?

Here’s the top 25.

AP Top 25 college football poll ranking

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Georgia Tech
  9. Vanderbilt
  10. Miami (Fla.)
  11. BYU
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Texas Tech
  14. Tennessee
  15. Virginia
  16. Louisville
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Missouri
  20. Texas
  21. Michigan
  22. Houston
  23. USC
  24. Utah
  25. Memphis

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Georgia Tech
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Oregon
  9. Vanderbilt
  10. Miami (Fla.)
  11. BYU
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Tennessee
  15. Virginia
  16. Louisville
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Missouri
  19. Michigan
  20. Oklahoma
  21. Tulane
  22. Memphis
  23. Navy
  24. Houston
  25. Utah

Channel 2 is your home for all things SEC football. Join Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein, Alison Mastrangelo and our GameDay insiders for SEC GameDay every Saturday night this fall.

