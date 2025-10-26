AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech improved its undefeated record to 8-0 with a win over Syracuse. Georgia used a bye week to start preparing for the annual Florida rivalry game.
How does that reflect this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll?
Here’s the top 25.
AP Top 25 college football poll ranking
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Georgia Tech
- Vanderbilt
- Miami (Fla.)
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- Missouri
- Texas
- Michigan
- Houston
- USC
- Utah
- Memphis
The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Georgia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Vanderbilt
- Miami (Fla.)
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Notre Dame
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Cincinnati
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Tulane
- Memphis
- Navy
- Houston
- Utah
