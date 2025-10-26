AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech improved its undefeated record to 8-0 with a win over Syracuse. Georgia used a bye week to start preparing for the annual Florida rivalry game.

How does that reflect this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll?

Here’s the top 25.

AP Top 25 college football poll ranking

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Oregon Ole Miss Georgia Tech Vanderbilt Miami (Fla.) BYU Notre Dame Texas Tech Tennessee Virginia Louisville Cincinnati Oklahoma Missouri Texas Michigan Houston USC Utah Memphis

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Georgia Tech Ole Miss Oregon Vanderbilt Miami (Fla.) BYU Texas Tech Notre Dame Tennessee Virginia Louisville Cincinnati Missouri Michigan Oklahoma Tulane Memphis Navy Houston Utah

