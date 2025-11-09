Atlanta

AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff
Indiana Penn St Football Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) catches a touchdown pass over Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger/AP)
ATLANTA — Georgia won the battle of the Bulldogs with a win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, had the week off while other top ACC teams, Virginia and Louisville, tumbled.

How will that reflect this week’s AP Top 25? Here are the Week 12 rankings.

AP Top 25 college football poll ranking

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas
  11. Oklahoma
  12. BYU
  13. Vanderbilt
  14. Georgia Tech
  15. Utah
  16. Miami (Fla.)
  17. USC
  18. Michigan
  19. Louisville
  20. Virginia
  21. Tennessee
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. James Madison
  25. South Florida

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Ohio State
  2. Texas A&M
  3. Indiana
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas Tech
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Oregon
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Texas
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. BYU
  14. Georgia Tech
  15. Miami (Fla.)
  16. Michigan
  17. USC
  18. Utah
  19. Tennessee
  20. Cincinnati
  21. Tulane
  22. James Madison
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. North Texas
  25. Houston

