AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — Georgia won the battle of the Bulldogs with a win over Mississippi State on Saturday.
Georgia Tech, meanwhile, had the week off while other top ACC teams, Virginia and Louisville, tumbled.
How will that reflect this week’s AP Top 25? Here are the Week 12 rankings.
AP Top 25 college football poll ranking
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Texas Tech
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Utah
- Miami (Fla.)
- USC
- Michigan
- Louisville
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- Cincinnati
- Pittsburgh
- James Madison
- South Florida
The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
- Ohio State
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- Georgia Tech
- Miami (Fla.)
- Michigan
- USC
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Cincinnati
- Tulane
- James Madison
- Pittsburgh
- North Texas
- Houston
Channel 2 is your home for all things SEC football. Join Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein, Alison Mastrangelo and our GameDay insiders for SEC GameDay every Saturday night this fall.
