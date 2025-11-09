AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — Georgia won the battle of the Bulldogs with a win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, had the week off while other top ACC teams, Virginia and Louisville, tumbled.

How will that reflect this week’s AP Top 25? Here are the Week 12 rankings.

AP Top 25 college football poll ranking

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Ole Miss Oregon Texas Tech Notre Dame Texas Oklahoma BYU Vanderbilt Georgia Tech Utah Miami (Fla.) USC Michigan Louisville Virginia Tennessee Cincinnati Pittsburgh James Madison South Florida

TRENDING STORIES:

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

Ohio State Texas A&M Indiana Alabama Georgia Texas Tech Ole Miss Oregon Oklahoma Notre Dame Texas Vanderbilt BYU Georgia Tech Miami (Fla.) Michigan USC Utah Tennessee Cincinnati Tulane James Madison Pittsburgh North Texas Houston

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2 is your home for all things SEC football. Join Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein, Alison Mastrangelo and our GameDay insiders for SEC GameDay every Saturday night this fall.

©2025 Cox Media Group