Another brother of Laken Riley’s accused killer tied to violent Venezuelan gang

ATLANTA — Another brother of the man accused of killing a nursing school in Athens has been tied to a violent Venezuelan gang, the New York Post reports.

Jose Ibarra, 26, was arrested in February for the murder of Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley.

He is accused of attacking and killing the 22-year-old student as she ran on running trails around the University of Georgia in Athens.

Ibarra has pleaded not guilty and is set to stand trial on Nov. 18.

Homeland Security identified Argenis Ibarra, 24, as an active member of Tren de Aragua in June, the Post reported.

Sources told the newspaper that U.S. Marshals are currently holding him and he is awaiting the conclusion of fraud charges.

Meanwhile, their older brother, 29-year-old Diego Ibarra, was confirmed as a member of the gang after being arrested for carrying a fake green card, which he allegedly used to obtain a job at the University of Georgia.

Authorities highlighted that the Tren de Aragua gang has been infiltrating the U.S. by bringing in its members and recruiting for its criminal enterprises in sanctuary cities, including New York City.

The gang is reportedly involved in gun smuggling, snatch-and-grab robberies, and attacks on police officers.

Separately, Jose Ibarra also faces charges of allegedly peeping on a University of Georgia employee on the same day as Riley’s killing.

Her death gained national attention and has been a talking point for Republican lawmakers after it was confirmed that Jose Ibarra was in the country illegally from Venezuela.

Prosecutors have announced that they will not seek the death penalty against Jose Ibarra.

Last week, the judge in the case said he anticipated the case going to trial in November.

