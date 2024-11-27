Annual $1 million funding for trout stocking program in GA, TN renewed

ATLANTA — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced funding for a Georgia and Tennessee trout stocking program was renewed through 2027.

The $1 million trout stocking program has operated, in this capacity, since 2013, when the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources put together a plan to keep trout production up in three fish hatchery locations.

Doing so has kept waters in Georgia and Tennessee stocked with millions of trout, according to program officials.

The hatcheries managed by the FWS for the program are Dale Hollow and Erwin hatcheries in Tennessee and the Chattahoochee Forest Hatchery in Georgia.

Hatchery-raised trout are introduced or stocked in multiple tailwaters and reservoirs including Appalachia (Hiwassee River), Blue Ridge, Boone, Cherokee, Fort Patrick Henry, Normandy, Norris, South Holston, Tims Ford and Wilbur. Trout-stocked reservoirs in the plan include Fort Patrick Henry, South Holston, Parksville, Watauga and Wilbur reservoirs.

“Few things are more enjoyable - and challenging - than testing your fishing skills against trout in the tailwaters of TVA dams and supporting these fish hatcheries helps to provide that opportunity for years to come,” Michael McCall, TVA chief sustainability officer said. “Outdoor recreation on TVA public lands is vitally important for the region’s quality of life and many local businesses. Through partnerships like this, we’re able to make a bigger and better impact to ensure we can offer some of the finest trout fishing in the country.”

The funding renewal announced Monday will run for three years, through fiscal year 2027, for a total of $3 million.

“This partnership connects state and federal agencies in our work to support the nation’s interest in outdoor recreation,” Mike Oetker, Regional Director, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said. “By working together, we strengthen the economy, promote clean water, and enhance recreation in the Tennessee Valley. Recreational fishing brings people together, creates lasting memories, and teaches the value of conservation.”

Each year, the service partnership gets 500,000 brook, brown, cutthroat and rainbow trout to waters in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s control, officials said. More than 256,000 anglers or fishers are estimated to fish for trout in Georgia and Tennessee waters every year, each one spending about $75 for each $1 invested in the program.

A spokesperson for the TVA said that produced roughly $50 million in economic impacts through the program.

“This longstanding partnership effort between federal and state agencies provides the mechanism that allows us to continue to offer high quality trout fishing,” said Ted Will, director of the Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division. “Maintaining this partnership and working together gives us the ability to meet angler needs and additionally add economic value to communities in these mountain areas.”

