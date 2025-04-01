‘An indescribable feeling’: After 2 years held hostage by Taliban, George Glezmann is back home

ATLANTA — An American hostage that was freed last month from the Taliban in Afghanistan is now back home.

George Glezmann arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, and Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was there to greet him.

Glezmann was abducted by the Taliban in 2022 while on vacation in Kabul and held prisoner there until a month ago.

The freed hostage said he feels ‘gratitude and emotion’ being back home here in Atlanta.

“An indescribable feeling of being home, being protected, being back where I belong,” Glezmann told Winne.

He said his family’s support is one of the things that got him through the last couple of years.

“My wife ... was there for me every single minute,” Glezmann said.

Glezmann is a mechanic for Delta Air Lines, who also helped bring him home. He said that he is not only thankful for them, but also President Donald Trump and others in the administration that helped get him freed from the Taliban.

“They never gave up until they brought me home,” Glezmann said.

Winne has been reporting on Glezmann’s capture since it happened. Glezmann thanked him for keeping his name in the news and not giving up on him.

