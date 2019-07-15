Ambulance involved in rollover crash in Midtown

ATLANTA - Police are on the scene of a rollover crash involving an ambulance in midtown Atlanta.
Video captured by a tower camera shows the ambulance on its side at 14th Street.
It's unclear if there are any patients in the car.
Channel 2 Action News has a crew headed to the scene to talk to investigators. Watch the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 for updates.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Father of 2 young kids found shot to death, police say
- Dramatic video shows Gwinnett crews rescuing 10 children, man from river rapids
- Armed men rob Outback Steakhouse with customers dining inside, police say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}