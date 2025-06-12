Alleged victim says she met Cash Out through Instagram, forced to stay at a home for 2 months

ATLANTA — During testimony on Thursday, an alleged victim detailed how she met metro Atlanta rapper John Michael Gibson, who is also known as Cash Out.

He and two co-defendants are accused of luring women into sex trafficking.

The woman, whom we are not identifying, said she met Cash Out through Instagram. He invited her out to a club, and from there, she said things escalated.

“Who reached out to who?” prosecutors asked the woman.

“He reached out to me,” she answered.

“Do you remember what he said?” prosecutors asked the woman.

“Yes. He’d been looking for me,” she said.

Cash Out is the figurehead of an organization at the focus of a 41-count indictment against him and five others.

The Fulton County District Attorney is accusing the rapper of using his celebrity status to push women into a life of prostitution.

The young woman said that after meeting up with Cash Out, she was taken to a home in Hapeville with other women, where she said she remained for two months as people came in and out of the home.

“Everybody pretty much lounged around wherever, but the back room was for the dates,” the woman said.

Gibson is accused of keeping a place of prostitution. The indictment also cites incidents that allegedly occurred in a hotel room off of Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

