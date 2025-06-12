More wet weather, with showers and thunderstorms likely this weekend

Gulf moisture is streaming up through Georgia tonight, tomorrow and into the weekend.

That is going to translate to cloud cover, and the wet weather pattern will continue.

We have been on a streak of rain every day since June 4. We have already had a little bit of rain today, and it will keep adding up as we head into the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms remain likely for the weekend, with the chance of rain currently at 60% Friday, up to 80% Saturday and 70% Sunday.

And we will keep seeing some scattered showers and storms into early next week.

