All-girls robotics team from Atlanta makes its mark

ATLANTA — In a science lab at Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Northwest Atlanta Tuesday, a group of student surgeons had a patient on the table: their robot.

This team is one of a kind.

“There are very few in the state of Georgia. I know for sure very few,” student Kendi Platt said.

They are members of “GIRL,” which stands for Get Into Robotics Ladies.

“We have all girls, which is very unique, to build robots. You don’t see that very often,” STEM Coordinator Carl Palmer III said.

At the recent GeorgiaFirst Robotics Competition, involving more than two dozen top teams from all over the state, the all-girls team finished second.

To be among the best of the best, you have to be an inventor and a pit crew mechanic.

“You familiar with NASCAR?” team member Naomi Spears asked.

They’re much more than robot builders. They’re role models.

“Every competition we go to, whether we win or not, little girls come up to see our ladies in pink, and they admire them,” Palmer said.

Because they’re blazing a trail.

“We really hope to see more girls our age who look like us more interested in these fields,” Naomi said.

Students say that since this involves an aspect of athleticism, who knows?

“I have a feeling one day we’ll see robotics as an Olympic sport. Hopefully!” Kendi said.

What’s also remarkable is that this robotics team was first formed at the school just three years ago.

