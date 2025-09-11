Airport’s South Terminal to temporarily close some lanes for construction

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will temporarily close the South upper-level outer roadway lanes from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. to support ongoing infrastructure improvements.

During the closure, the South Terminal’s upper-level inner lanes and the lower roadway will remain open to accommodate travelers. Mitigation measures are in place to assist passengers in navigating the impacts of the closure.

ParkATL Shuttle pick-up will be relocated to the south lower level outside Door LS2, with Customer Service Representatives and directional signage stationed at the S5 South Baggage Claim door to assist passengers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shuttle drop-off will be moved to the North lower level outside Door LN1, where passengers can take escalators or elevators up to enter North Baggage Claim, with Customer Service Representatives available to assist.

Hourly parking customers will be rerouted within the parking deck to the lower-level exit plaza for access onto the lower-level roadway.

Passengers traveling during this period are encouraged to arrive early for terminal access and follow posted wayfinding signs and instructions from on-site personnel.

Another option for driving passengers is to use the ATL West Parking Deck for convenience.

For real-time updates, passengers can visit ATL.com or follow ATL on social media channels.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and use available resources to minimize disruptions during their travel.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group