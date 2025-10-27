Airbnb ‘deploys advanced anti-party’ tech for Halloween

ATLANTA — Airbnb announced it is implementing its anti-party system across the United States and Canada for Halloween 2025 to curb unauthorized gatherings.

In 2024, Airbnb said its anti-party measures prevented approximately 38,000 bookings in the United States and 6,300 in Canada during the Halloween weekend.

“Specifically in Atlanta, approximately 970 people were deterred from booking an entire home listing on Airbnb last year over the holiday,” the company said.

The company said its system, which uses machine learning, analyzes booking attempts for entire home listings to identify potential party risks and block or redirect them to alternative accommodations.

This is the fifth year Airbnb has deployed this technology during Halloween, aiming to support hosts and local communities by reducing the risk of disruptive parties.

Airbnb reminded the public that the majority of stays are positive, and party-related incidents being rare. The company said reports of such events have decreased significantly since the introduction of the global party ban in 2020.

The company also reminds users that third-party bookings are prohibited, and violating this rule can lead to account suspension or bans, potentially affecting future travel plans.

Airbnb said in a statement that it has seen a 57% decrease in party reports in Atlanta since the global party ban was introduced.

