Advocates weigh in on future of women’s reproductive rights during a potential Harris administration

ATLANTA — The controversial issue of women’s reproductive rights is back at the center of the political conversation as Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to clinch the presidential nomination at the DNC in August.

“Abortion is not healthcare,” Suzanne Guy with the Life Initiatives and Values Ministry said.

“Being able to make decisions about when we have children and how many children we have [is important],” former state senator and pro-choice advocate Jen Jordan told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Both Jordan and Guy said they are now looking at how a potential Kamala Harris presidency might possibly impact issues surrounding women’s health, particularly reproductive rights.

“She really took the helm with respect to the administration’s response to the Dobbs decision, in really trying to come up with ways to protect women and their choices and their privacy,” Jordan said.

“I would like to see her offer real hope, real healthcare, and real help and that would mean not abortion,” Guy added.

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, which then gave the states the right to ban abortion.

In Georgia, terminating a pregnancy is banned once a doctor detects a heartbeat, that is usually at 6 weeks.

On abortion, Donald Trump has favored states’ rights.

Harris has been a staunch supporter of abortion rights and overall women’s healthcare.

Kwajelyn Jackson heads the Feminist Women’s Health Center.

The center is a non-partisan, non-profit organization.

She told Washington that women need state and federal policymakers to stand in the gap.

“We want to make sure that policymakers are thinking about the full lives of people,” Jackson said.

Victor Rodriguez is a pro-life advocate.

He said he’s unsure what’s next for the abortion issue.

“The country is at a crossroads and I’m hoping it’s moving in a more conservative direction,” Rodriguez said.

