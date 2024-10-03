Advocates want action after federal inquiry finds ‘inhumane conditions’ in Georgia’s prisons

ATLANTA — Advocates are calling for urgent changes following the U.S. Department of Justice’s findings that Georgia’s state prisons are unsafe and “out of control.”

They are demanding reforms to prevent further harm to incarcerated individuals.

Dr. Travis Barber, once a convicted felon who served 10 years in prison and another 10 on parole for aggravated assault, expressed his frustration over the lack of concrete action to Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes.

“My thing is, what are you gonna do next?” said Barber.

He says has been advocating for better prison conditions in Georgia for the past five years.

The Department of Justice recently concluded an eight-year investigation, revealing inhumane conditions in all 34 of Georgia’s state prisons.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke says there have been “systemic violations stemming from complete indifference and disregard to the safety and security of people Georgia holds in its prisons.”

“Our findings reveal the leadership at the Georgia Department of Corrections has lost control of its facilities,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan.

Barber said not accurately classifying inmates and placing those convicted of minor offenses in cells with individuals serving life sentences for serious crimes only makes the issues in the prisons worse. He believes reentry programs that prepare individuals to reintegrate into society with decent-paying jobs would be a benefit to the prison system.

The Department of Justice has not responded to inquiries regarding their next steps.

