Acting CDC director Susan Monarez tapped as new nominee for agency, White House official says

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s acting director Susan Monarez has been tapped as the new nominee to lead the agency, a White House official confirmed to the Associated Press.

The news comes just 11 days after the previous nominee, Dr. David Weldon, was withdrawn as the White House’s pick. Weldon was closely aligned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. health secretary who for years has been one of the nation’s leading anti-vaccine activists.

The White House withdrew the nomination of Weldon, a former Florida congressman, to lead the CDC because it became clear Weldon did not have the votes for confirmation, according to the AP.

Monarez comes from an outside federal government agency, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

