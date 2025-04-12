89th Annual Dogwood Festival continues in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Day two of the 89th Annual Dogwood Festival is happening in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

Saturday has been perfect weather for the free festival.

Crowds enjoyed browsing arts and crafts booths, listening to live music, and enjoying other family-friendly activities.

Each year the festival attracts tens of thousands of visitors.

“Atlanta is a people place. Everyone is here. The community is here. You can be with your friends, family. We just have a blanket out there and are enjoying our company. This is Atlanta,” Eleena Dhakl said.

The festival ends at 9 p.m. tonight with a fireworks show.

It resumes on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival recommend you get to the festival by taking MARTA. Attendees can exit at the Arts Center or Midtown station and walk a few blocks to the park.

Cyclists can park their ride at the bike valet in the bike lane on 10th Street near Charles Allen Drive.

Drivers can reserve a guaranteed parking spot in advance with SpotHero.

There’s no smoking, no dogs or pets, and no outside food, beverages, tents, or coolers allowed. The Off Leash Dog Park will be open during the festival with access via the Park Drive entrance only.

