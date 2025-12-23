8-year-old girl spending Christmas in the hospital after being hit by car

ATLANTA — The parents of an 8-year-old girl struck by a car while crossing Joseph E. Boone Boulevard say she is making slow but steady progress as she receives treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

“She has had two surgeries: one on her ear and one on her back. Mentally I’m here, but I’m not here,” mother Tia Lawson told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

The child, Kayla Frazier, was walking across the road in northwest Atlanta with friends on Friday when a car struck her. The crash was caught on a porch camera.

“It dragged her at least 20 to 30 feet. It was just devastating to see my daughter like that,” her father, Kourtney Frazier, said. “I thought she was gone.”

Frazier said the driver kept going but came back to the scene of the accident. He recorded a video of the damage to the vehicle. The couple says they don’t know if any charges have been filed against the driver.

“I just want justice for my daughter. She could have been killed, she could have been paralyzed. But thank God, my daughter is going to come back and be okay,” said Frazier.

Her mother says Kayla loves her cheer team and has performed in music videos with hip-hop artists.

“She’s very athletic. When we’re at home, all she wants to do is flips through the house,” said Lawson.

While the mom is upset with the driver, she says she has forgiven her.

“I forgive, truthfully, that’s my heart. I just want something done about it. Just take some responsibility, that’s all,” said Lawson.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta Police for an update, a representative said the accident was still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

