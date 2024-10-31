69 organizations get funds from Georgia Council for the Arts

ATLANTA — Nearly 70 organizations in 51 counties are getting grant support from the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The funding, $1.4 million according to an announcement from the Georgia Council for the Arts, will be split between 69 organizations and used to support arts programs in rural communities.

“Arts are at the heart of what makes our communities feel like home. GCA grants provide essential funding for arts organizations, which helps them achieve their goals, raise awareness of their activities, and strengthen the identity of their communities,” Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly said. “By supporting the arts, we’re not just supporting events but investing in a more vibrant and resilient Georgia.”

Officials said the funds were from the 2025 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities competitive grant award, aimed at supporting organizations across Georgia, including rural communities.

Projects supported by the Vibrant Communities Grant include murals, art performances in schools, community theater productions and local festivals.

“Georgia Council for the Arts continues to be an important resource to communities and the grants announced today will make a difference for them as they preserve special venues that bring people together and support diverse arts programming that inspires creativity and connection,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in a statement. “The arts industry is fundamental to GDEcD’s mission of bringing jobs, hope, and opportunity to Georgians. By attracting visitors to our towns and expanding educational opportunities, arts organizations enhance quality of life and drive job creation in every corner of the state.”

The Georgia Council for the Arts said they’d received applications for the Vibrant Communities Grants from a combination of schools, libraries, museums, cities, historical societies, community theaters, dance companies, Boys & Girls Clubs, and multi-disciplinary arts, in addition to other organizations.

When awarding the grant funds this cycle, GCA said they’d awarded organizations from areas where no organization had gotten GCA funding for the 2025 fiscal year grants cycle.

A peer review group judged grant applicants based on policies of the National Endowment of the Arts, officials said. All of the review panel members are GCA Council members and art professionals.

Here are all of the organizations receiving grants:

Albany Museum of Art Dougherty

Athens Film Arts Institute dba Ciné

Atlanta Ballet

Atlanta Celebrates Photography dba Atlanta Center for Photography

Augusta Mini Theatre

Aurora Theatre

Center for Puppetry Arts

City of Hogansville

City of Roswell

City of Swainsboro

City of Warrenton

Colquitt County Arts Center dba The Arts Center of Moultrie

Elbert Theatre Foundation Inc

Friends of Calhoun’s GEM Theatre

Golden Isles Arts & Humanities

Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation

LaGrange Art Museum

Martin Centre Preservation Company

Paradise Garden Foundation

Robert W. Woodruff Arts Center

Seven Stages dba 7 Stages

Springer Opera House

Thomasville Cultural Center

Washington Little Theater Company

Alapaha Station Celebration

Andrew College

Area Children’s Theatre

ArtsNow Learning

Barrow County School System

BGCMA

Bridging the Gap Educational Services

Calhoun Gordon Arts Council

City of Chickamauga

City of Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau

City of Jesup

City of Lavonia Mayor and Council

City of Vienna

CJE Foundation

Coffee Alliance for the Arts

Colquitt Miller Arts Council

Downtown Development Authority of City of Lafayette

Echols County Schools Performing Arts

Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Arts Council

Franklin Memorial Library

Friends of Calhoun’s GEM Theatre

Griffin Ballet Theatre

Griffin Choral Arts

Hazlehurst-Jeff Davis County Board of Tourism

Holsenbeck Elementary School - Barrow County School System

John Hamm Performing Arts Series at Covenant College

Lexington Downtown Development Authority

Live Oak Public Libraries

Main Street Blackshear/Better Hometown Blackshear

Martin Centre Preservation Company

Meriwether Educational and Community Improvement Foundation

Museum of Aviation Foundation

New Mountain Hill Elementary

Pasaquan Preservation Society

Piedmont University

Pioneer Historical Society - Telfair Center for the Arts

Popes Museum Preservation

Savannah River Productions

Screven County School System

Sonoraville High School Performing Arts

Stewart County Historical Commission

Sumter Players

Taliaferro County Library

Thomson McDuffie County Library

Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association

West Jackson Elementary School

Yargo Elementary - Barrow County School System

