6 ducks rescued from Atlanta storm drain, DNR officials say

ATLANTA — Six ducks are now safe after they were rescued from an Atlanta storm drain.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that the ducks had fallen into a storm drain at Ronald Coon Park.

It is unclear how long they were stuck in the storm drain.

DNR’s Wildlife Program worked with the Water Management to rescue the ducklings.

The ducklings were reunited with their mother after being rescued, officials said.

