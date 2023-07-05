6 ducks rescued from Atlanta storm drain, DNR officials say

ATLANTA — Six ducks are now safe after they were rescued from an Atlanta storm drain.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that the ducks had fallen into a storm drain at Ronald Coon Park.
It is unclear how long they were stuck in the storm drain.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
DNR’s Wildlife Program worked with the Water Management to rescue the ducklings.
The ducklings were reunited with their mother after being rescued, officials said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- “Dangerous and violent criminals:” Atlanta mayor condemns attacks that destroyed 8 APD motorcycles
- 23 people snuck into vacant million-dollar home to throw ‘House of Freaks’ party, police say
- Metro Atlanta man impaled by tree that crashed through his windshield in freak accident
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group