$563 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — You could finish out your week as a multi-millionaire. All you’ll need is a little bit of luck.
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $563 million for the Tuesday night drawing after no one won big on Friday.
The winning numbers will be drawn LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
If you’re lucky enough to match all six numbers, you can take the $563 million paid out over 30 years or you can take the $266.1 million lump sum payment, which is still a pretty good day’s work.
If no one takes home the money, the jackpot will rise once again and the next chance to win big will be on Friday.
In the meantime, the Powerball jackpot is up to $412 million and will be drawn on Wednesday night.
In Monday night’s Powerball drawing, one ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Savannah.
