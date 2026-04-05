404 Day brings joy to downtown Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA — 404 Day brought out thousands to downtown Atlanta.

The free event, celebrating Atlanta culture, is also impacting local businesses.

Channel 2’s Cory James was live at Underground Atlanta.

He spoke with the mayor there who says it is not just hotels reaping the benefits.

Restaurants, stores, so many places the mayor says are being positively affected.

This is the fifth consecutive year of 404 Day.

Organizers say it has grown significantly over that time, bringing in more than $2.7 million n economic impact since 2020.

Mayor Andre Dickens spoke about that Saturday afternoon.

“People are supporting these small businesses, so they are getting services. They’re able to get food, and retail is going on. But it is also really a cultural economy. It’s a shared experience that everybody is having,” Dickens

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