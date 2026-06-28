4 more federal buildings in Georgia face financial chopping block

ATLANTA — The U.S. government has put four more federal buildings in Georgia on a potential financial chopping block.

The Government Services Administration, which manages federal buildings and resources, has been placing various facilities on a list of buildings for disposal since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term.

In Atlanta, the Peachtree Summit building downtown was put up for disposal.

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The buildings that are being reviewed or have been marked for disposal are all described by officials as underutilized. In some cases, the buildings are also in need of repair or renovation.

On Friday, members of the Public Buildings Reform Board, which is undertaking the review process, provided an updated list of buildings that could be disposed of by the government.

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The new buildings that could be next in the federal effort to slim down its facility inventory in Georgia are:

Robert G. Stephens Federal Building in Athens

IRS Service Center in Atlanta

Juliette Gordon Low Federal Building in Savannah

U.S. Custom House in Savannah

According to the presentation, each building represents a minimum of $5 million in deferred maintenance and repairs, with the Juliette Gordon Low Federal Building marked down as being $13.5 million.

The PBRB also showed what they estimate to be savings if the buildings are disposed of over 30 years, showing the IRS Service Center in Atlanta would save the government about $57.53 million over three decades.

Between the four new additions to the potential disposal list, government officials said they could save as much as $95 million.

In the same vein, the four buildings have a collective $41.75 million in deferred maintenance and repair, according to the PBRB.

The update from the board also showed that Peachtree Summit is listed as having the tenants using the building relocate by Halloween of 2029.

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