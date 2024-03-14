3 years after metro Atlanta spa shootings, activists, family of victims gather at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA — On Thursday, metro Atlanta paused to reflect and remember the eight people killed during the Atlanta spa shootings nearly three years ago.

Those who gathered at the State Capitol are determined to keep the message against anti-Asian discrimination alive.

Activists, family and friends of the victims gathered at the Capitol to reflect and remember the lives of the victims lost that day.

Several people held signs with messages like “Atlanta remembers 3/16 Stand Together.”

Saturday, March 16 will mark the third anniversary since Robert Long, then-21, was arrested and charged in the shooting spree after investigators say he targeted three spas in metro Atlanta.

Investigators say the gunman was targeting the victims because of their religious beliefs.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins returned to the location of the spa on Piedmont Road Thursday afternoon which was the site of the tragic events nearly 36 months ago.

The building has been repainted and the name has changed, but the scars still run deep according to an employee who was too heartbroken to speak on camera.

Long remains in jail.

He’s scheduled to appear in Fulton County court on May 23 to face charges.

