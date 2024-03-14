Doctor found liable of posting photos of decapitated baby says no attorney will represent him

ATLANTA — For the first time, we’re hearing from the doctor accused of posting pictures of a decapitated baby to his social media page.

Dr. Jackson Gates spoke exclusively to Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln about why he decided to make the posts.

On Wednesday, a Fulton County judge decided he was liable because he hasn’t responded to a lawsuit since it was filed in September.

The independent pathologist told Lincoln that it was news to him when he learned the judge ruled he was liable for posting pictures of a decapitated baby to his social media page without consent from the baby’s parent.

“I found out from you when you called me and asked me did I know the judge had made a default judgment against me. I was dumbfounded,” Gates said.

Parents Jessica Ross and Treveon Taylor filed two lawsuits over their baby’s death.

One is against Southern Regional Medical Center staff and their OBGYN for allegedly lying and attempting to cover up that their baby was decapitated during childbirth.

The other lawsuit is against Gates for posting images of the baby’s autopsy to his social media page.

“We just want justice for our son. They lied to us. They ain’t let us touch him. We don’t like it, we just want justice for our son,” Ross said during a news conference last month.

“What were your intentions behind making that post?” Lincoln asked Gates.

“I take my affirmation to the HIPPA oath extremely serious,” Gates said. “I felt a need to expose this because I was just as shocked, like many people are, expressing emotional concern,” Gates said.

Attorney Roderick Edmund, who represents the baby’s parents, said Gates has yet to respond to their lawsuit and told Lincoln that it was egregious for Gates to post those images.

“I’m trying my best to seek a civil defense attorney,” Gates said.

Gates said he’s not intentionally avoiding litigation. He said it’s been impossible to hire an attorney who would represent him.

“I was dumbfounded that I don’t have anybody now,” Gates said.

He said he did not violate HIPPA by making the posts because he never identified the baby.

“I feel extremely attacked. My business is suffering. I’m all on the media, people are saying, ‘You did this,’ as if I cut the baby’s head off,” Gates said.

Gates maintains he was only trying to advocate for what had been done to Baby Treveon.

“I just feel like this is an attack on me when I’m trying to expose a homicide that was the most horrendous I ever seen in my life,” Gates said.

Again, this is a default judgment because Gates did not respond to the lawsuit. The case will now go to trial where either a judge or a jury will decide how much money should be awarded to the family.

Gates said he’s pleading for an attorney to represent him.

His Instagram page has several posts from other autopsies he's conducted. He said he does not disclose the identity of the individuals he posts.

