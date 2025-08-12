3 metro Atlanta women, including federal employee, plead guilty to stealing pandemic funds

ATLANTA — A former loan officer and two other women have been convicted in pandemic fraud cases.

Rena Barrett, a former Small Business Administration loan officer, pleaded guilty on Monday, to making false statements in connection with over $550,000 in fraudulent COVID-19 pandemic loans.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Georgia, Barrett was employed by the SBA since October 2020.

Officials said she submitted a false Economic Injury Disaster Loan application for $170,000 in May 2021, which was initially denied; she later approved herself in July 2021. Her actions were discovered shortly thereafter, leading to her resignation.

“It is intolerable that Barrett—who was entrusted to process loans for desperate small businesses—placed her personal greed ahead of doing her job honestly,” said United States Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

The attorney’s office said, in a related case, Sheena Thompson, of Conyers, pleaded guilty to similar charges involving over $150,000 in fraudulent EIDL loans. Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced on August 28.

Separately, Detra Lewis, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to making false statements to the SBA, obtaining over $1.25 million through a false Paycheck Protection Program loan application, officials said. Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced on November 14.

Barrett is scheduled to be sentenced on November 12.

The cases against Barrett and Thompson are being investigated by the United States Small Business Administration, Office of Inspector General, and Homeland Security Investigations, while the case against Lewis is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

