3 Georgia cities among most actively engaged renter markets in US

ATLANTA — A new study of how engaged renters are with their housing markets showed three Georgia cities were in the top 30.

The RentCafe analysis showed that the top 10 most engaged cities are mostly in the Midwest, with Atlanta the only Georgia city to make the ranking.

More broadly, Atlanta is ranked 4th highest, while Augusta is ranked 22nd and Columbus is 29th.

But what does that mean, as far as tracking the rental market’s engagement level?

According to RentCafe, it means renters are interacting frequently with listings while apartment hunting and getting in contact with leasing offices to find new places to move.

Among the top 30 cities, the South has 15, including the three in Georgia.

While Atlanta remained in the top 10, RentCafe said it fell from No. 3 to No. 4 from the last quarter.

"Although apartment listings here continue to attract high levels of online activity, renters seem to be spending more time exploring their options before committing to a lease," the study says. “This more deliberate approach likely contributes to its year-over-year drop in favorited listings and saved searches."

Even though Atlanta’s rank fell one spot, Augusta’s rose 34 spaces to break into the top 30 and Columbus rose 17 ranks compared to the last quarter.

In the South region, Atlanta is the second most engaged, only behind Washington, the nation’s capital.

