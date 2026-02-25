24-hour road closure in effect for part of busy midtown Atlanta street

Part of a busy Atlanta street will be closed for a major sewer repair project where tens of thousands of people live or work.

On Tuesday morning, the Atlanta Watershed Department closed parts of 10th Street between Crescent Ave. and Juniper St. NE.

“It’s a disaster down there and Juniper as you can see is completely backed up,” said Sue Labella, who works in midtown Atlanta.

The closure is expected to continue for approximately one week. The work will take place Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but there will be a 24-hour road closure in the area.

The same block of 10th Street was one of several areas impacted by a major water main break back in June 2024. Now watershed crews are back, this time working on sewer pipe replacement.

A watershed spokesperson said neighbors and businesses can still maintain access through the construction, but it will impact traffic on foot, bike or cars.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says there are a few options to get around the closure, including 8th Street, 14th Street and North Avenue.

