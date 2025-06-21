2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Fairburn Road near MLK Jr. Drive.

Police confirmed two people had been shot. The extent of their injuries is unclear, but police confirmed they are both alert, conscious and breathing.

Investigators have not commented on possible suspects or motives.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

