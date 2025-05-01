2 metro Atlanta actors nominated in top Tony Award categories

ATLANTA — On Thursday morning, nominees for the 78th annual Tony Awards were announced and two metro Atlanta natives are up for top honors.

Marietta native Andrew Durand was nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for “Dead Outlaw,” which opened on Broadway earlier this week.

Durand plays real-life American outlaw Elmer McCurdy who died in a shootout with police after robbing a train in Oklahoma in 1911.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta native and Spelman College graduate LaTanya Richardson Jackson was nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Play for “Purpose.”

“Purpose” tells the story of the Jasper family, an influential Black political family living in Chicago made up of pastors, Congressmen and civil rights leaders. But when the youngest son brings an uninvited friend home, the Jasper family has to take a hard look at themselves.

Jackson, who has been married to Samuel L. Jackson since 1980, stars as matriarch Claudine Jasper.

In 2021, Spelman College announced its new performing arts center would be named after LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group