These 2 Georgia species aren’t endangered anymore, they’re extinct

ATLANTA — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is removing 21 species from the Endangered Species Act list due to the species’ extinctions.

According to FWS, two of those species call Georgia home: the Southern Acornshell and Upland Combshell.

FWS said the announcement comes on the 50th anniversary of the ESA’s enactment.

A rigorous scientific review of each species delisted led to their removal from the ESA, according to FWS.

“Federal protection came too late to reverse these species’ decline, and it’s a wake-up call on the importance of conserving imperiled species before it’s too late,” Service Director Martha Williams said. “As we commemorate 50 years of the Endangered Species Act this year, we are reminded of the Act’s purpose to be a safety net that stops the journey toward extinction. The ultimate goal is to recover these species, so they no longer need the Act’s protection.”

Officials said many of the species were added to the ESA soon after it first took effect, though not always to the benefit of the various critters, plants, and other wildlife.

“Most of these species were listed under the ESA in the 1970s and 80s and were in very low numbers or likely already extinct at the time of listing,” FWS said.

The FWS said the ESA has been credited with saving 99% of listed species from extinction, describing the efforts as “highly effective.”

According to officials, the final rule delisting the 21 species due to extinction will be published on Oct. 17, taking effect 30 days after publication.

See the full list of species to be removed from ESA protection online.

