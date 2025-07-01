2 Georgia Lottery players win over $1 million in Fantasy 5 drawing

ATLANTA — Two Georgia Lottery players won over $1 million in Saturday night’s Fantasy 5 drawing.
One ticket was purchased by a Fairburn resident on the Georgia Lottery mobile app, and the other was purchased at a Raceway gas station in Valdosta.
Both tickets matched all five numbers, which were 15-22-24-33-41, and won a total of $1,064,097.
Several players won big prizes on Georgia Lottery scratchers last week.
One Scarboro resident won $2 million playing Kings of Diamonds at Raceway in Columbus, Georgia. A Hephzibah player won $1 million playing 50X The Money at Quick Stop in Hephzibah.
Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.
