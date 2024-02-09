2 Ga. men arrested for first-degree property theft in phone scam in Alabama, police say

AUBURN, Ala. — Two Georgia men have been arrested for their participation in a phone scam where they asked victims to send them money, or face arrest, the Auburn Police Department said.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for 33-year-old Kieth Alexander McClymont of Atlanta and 29-year-old Davida Samantha Perry of Cedartown for theft of property in the first degree.

Auburn Police say the arrests are due to them receiving a theft report surrounding a phone scam in December. The victim said they received multiple phone calls from McClymont and Perry who falsely identified themselves as law enforcement.

Both suspects told the victim they needed to make payments to clear fake court penalties to avoid arrest. Police identified the men as those involved in the phone scam and warrants for theft of property in the first degree in January.

McClymont was arrested by the City of South Fulton Police Department last week. He waived extradition and was taken to the Auburn Police Department on Tuesday.

Perry was arrested by the Polk County Police Department on Tuesday and waived extradition and was taken by the Auburn Police Department.

Both men were taken to the Lee County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.

Police caution the public to be aware of anyone who calls and demands payment, specifically using an electronic method to solicit funds from you. If you receive a call like this, law enforcement officials say you should terminate the call.

