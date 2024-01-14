19-year-old shot in southwest Atlanta after suspects walk up and start firing shots, police say

ATLANTA — Police are searching for two suspects they believe fired shots at a 19-year-old man in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, on Saturday around 12:40 p.m., they responded to 1536 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW after reports of a person shot.

Officers located a man who had been shot in the leg. The victim told police he was walking home when he was approached by two individuals he did not know who started shooting at him and then ran away.

Anyone with information on this incident or the information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Atlanta police.

