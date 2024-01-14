Prominent Atlanta businesswoman dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

ATLANTA — Many are remembering a prominent Atlanta businesswoman Diane Larche after she passed from pancreatic cancer.

“She was a very vibrant, no nonsense, full of energy of person,” said Dr. Kimberly Fountain.

Fountain is talking about her good friend Diane Larche. They were not only friends, but they were members of the same sorority.

“We actually met when we were both initiated into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated at the same time in Spring 2003. I was ‘#7′ and she was ‘#8′, she was my back.”

Since then, they have supported each other through thick and thin. That is why the news of her passing away from pancreatic cancer this week, hurts.

Fountain said she was one of the first ones to find out about her illness.

“When she told me from the beginning about her symptoms and about her being sick, I got a sinking feeling in my stomach. I know what those symptoms typically mean.”

Fountain said although her friend was sick, she fought and worked to the very end.

“I felt like she was brave knowing what she was dealing with and knowing about her illness, she just continued to fight through,” she said.

Larche was involved in so many organizations throughout Metro Atlanta.

She owned her own public relations company and a specialty shoe store near Emory.

But that is not it.

Larche is the founder and current president of the Greater Atlanta Section of the National Council of Negro Women.

She is also the charter member of the City of Atlanta Commission on Women.

“She was just a very humble person, but she influenced so many people. Yes, her absence is going to be felt forever. We will do our best to carry on her legacy, in the events that she did. The activities that she did and the people she touched,” said Fountain.

Larche’s sorority sisters will have a memorial service for her on Thursday. The funeral will be on Friday.

