Winter storm expected to bring snow to the mountains; Major arctic blast next week

ATLANTA — A Winter Storm will bring widespread snow and ice across the south over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Snow is expected to start in the North Georgia mountains by Monday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said for the Atlanta area, the moisture will be really lacking so we might see a few flurries Tuesday morning, but the accumulating snow will occur up in the mountains likely in the highest elevations. Snow will come to an end Tuesday morning but roads may still be slick in parts of North Georgia. A major arctic blast moves in by Tuesday night.

Kramlich said it will be dangerously cold on Wednesday morning, when wind chills could get temperatures as low as -5 to -15 degrees.

What you need to know:

Impacts primarily in North Georgia

Minimal, if any impacts for metro Atlanta

Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Walker, Dade and Catoosa Counties till Tuesday Morning for the potential of accumulating snow

Accumulating snow may make road travel hazardous in the mountains Monday and Tuesday

Coldest air in over a year arrives Tuesday night

Wind Chills by Wednesday morning could range between -5° to -15°

