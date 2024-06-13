Atlanta

19-year-old arrested in connection to murder of woman while toddler was in car

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Atlanta police investigating woman shot dead on Hollywood Road in Northwest Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a woman last month in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police said 21-year-old Ne’Jah Cox was shot and killed while driving outside an apartment complex on Center Street in Atlanta around 2 a.m. on May 18.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned Cox was a passenger in the car and her young child, a toddler, was in the back seat during the shooting

On Thursday, officers arrested 19-year-old Cartez Harvey was arrested by Atlanta police in connection to Cox’s death.

Harvey was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony and cruelty to children in the second degree.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Late last month, officers arrested 23-year-old Jamal Baker in connection to Cox’s death.

Baker was booked into the Fulton County Jail. He’s charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for Harvey’s mugshot.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police investigating "targeted shooting" that killed 21-year-old woman in Atlanta


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read