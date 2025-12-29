15 die on Georgia roads during holiday travel period

ATLANTA — Over the Christmas week holiday travel period, the Georgia Dept. of Public Safety reported 15 people died on Georgia roads.

The agency said state troopers responded to four of the fatal crashes, in addition to another 325 incidents across the state.

While 15 people died on Georgia roads statewide, state troopers only responded to four fatal incidents during the holiday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Troopers also responded to nearly 300 driving under the influence incidents.

Going by the numbers, the Georgia DPS said their troopers had responded to the following incidents:

274 DUIs

489 distracted drivers

657 seatbelt violations

329 crashes

4 fatal crashes

137 crash injuries

22 crashes with a driver under the influence

Crashes with CMV involvement

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group