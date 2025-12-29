15 die on Georgia roads during holiday travel period

ATLANTA — Over the Christmas week holiday travel period, the Georgia Dept. of Public Safety reported 15 people died on Georgia roads.
The agency said state troopers responded to four of the fatal crashes, in addition to another 325 incidents across the state.
Troopers also responded to nearly 300 driving under the influence incidents.
Going by the numbers, the Georgia DPS said their troopers had responded to the following incidents:
- 274 DUIs
- 489 distracted drivers
- 657 seatbelt violations
- 329 crashes
- 4 fatal crashes
- 137 crash injuries
- 22 crashes with a driver under the influence
- Crashes with CMV involvement
