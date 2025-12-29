Georgia Lottery players celebrate the holidays with big wins

MACON, Ga. — The holidays were a little happier for a few lucky Georgians who played the lottery.

A Macon resident won $457,808 in the Dec. 24 Fantasy 5 drawing, matching all five numbers: 01-08-14-22-26. The winning ticket was purchased via the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

Another player won $20,000 in the Dec. 26 Mega Millions drawing by purchasing a ticket at Racetrac located at 1200 Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

On Dec. 27, a player won $414,741 playing the $50 and $100 Frenzy Quick Win at Chevron Hill Top Food Mart at 280 S. Main Street in Alpharetta. Quick Win games are instant play, instant win games featuring a rolling progressive jackpot available at Georgia Lottery retailers and online.

Other recent winners include a resident from Marietta who won $10,000 playing Jingle Jackpots on Dec. 25 and a Thomson player who also won $10,000 playing Disco Pigs Lucky Coins on Dec. 26. Both winners played through the Diggi Games available on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

The Fantasy 5 game has a starting jackpot of $125,000, and drawings are held daily at 11:34 p.m. The next Mega Millions jackpot will reach $138 million on Dec. 30.

Proceeds from Georgia Lottery games contribute to educational funding in the state of Georgia.

