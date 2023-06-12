15 crashes cause slowdowns on I-75/85 downtown connector, GSP says

ATLANTA — A series of car crashes blocked nearly all lanes of Interstate 75/85 through midtown on Monday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields kept drivers aware of the delays on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a chain of approximately 15 accidents occurred and blocked multiple lanes near North Avenue and 17th Ave, which blocked multiple lanes.

The roadway was blocked for a short amount of time so that GDOT officials could clear the interstate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No major injuries have been reported.

Troopers from three different posts investigated all the accidents.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man identified after alleged domestic violence incident leads to Cobb officer-involved shooting The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the name of a man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County on Saturday.

©2022 Cox Media Group