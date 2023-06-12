15 crashes cause slowdowns on I-75/85 downtown connector, GSP says

ATLANTA — A series of car crashes blocked nearly all lanes of Interstate 75/85 through midtown on Monday morning.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields kept drivers aware of the delays on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
According to Georgia State Patrol, a chain of approximately 15 accidents occurred and blocked multiple lanes near North Avenue and 17th Ave, which blocked multiple lanes.
The roadway was blocked for a short amount of time so that GDOT officials could clear the interstate.
No major injuries have been reported.
Troopers from three different posts investigated all the accidents.
