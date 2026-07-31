13-year-old nearly hit by bullet while playing video games in his home

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after shots were fired into an Atlanta home early Thursday morning.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers went to the home on Coleman Street where you can still see the bullet hole in the siding.

A 13-year-old told her that was awake playing a video game around 1:30 a.m. when a bullet came flying through his window and hit the bathroom wall.

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He said that if he had been standing up, it would have hit him.

He and his older brother say a pregnant woman and a 5-year-old were also in the home at the time.

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“They need to stop all this gun stuff because people are actually dying. People are getting shot, and my grandma said your home not safe either,” they said off camera.

The street is no stranger to gun violence.

Rogers was on the same street earlier this year when a 21-year-old was shot and killed.

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